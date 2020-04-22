Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.60. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

