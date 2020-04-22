Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federated Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

NYSE:FII opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.