Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

