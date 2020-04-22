Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 68.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 25.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,363.75.

AMZN stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,969.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,880.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

