Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,616. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average is $348.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

