Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

