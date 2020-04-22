Nord/LB Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €122.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

ETR:SAP traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €108.24 ($125.86). 2,932,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.08. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

