NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $316,409.21 and approximately $66.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,548,956 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

