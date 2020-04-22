Nigel Boardman Purchases 1,500 Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,942.38).
Shares of ARBB stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 864.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.
