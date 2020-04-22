Nigel Boardman Purchases 1,500 Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,942.38).

Shares of ARBB stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 864.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.