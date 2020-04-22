Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.62

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 87139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

