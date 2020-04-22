Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

GPN traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. 437,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,935. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

