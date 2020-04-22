Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. 73,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

