Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $237,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

NYSE:AWK traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,972. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

