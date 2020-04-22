Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,144,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. 5,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

