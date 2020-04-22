Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 118.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

