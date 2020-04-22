Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,174 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

