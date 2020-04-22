Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,529 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.39. 1,181,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.