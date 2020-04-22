Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 260,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 92,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

