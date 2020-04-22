Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.40. 801,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,094. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

