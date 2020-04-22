Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 714 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.05. 910,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,038. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.48 and its 200-day moving average is $319.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

