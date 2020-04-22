Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.