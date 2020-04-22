Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.63. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,430. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

