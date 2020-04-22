Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded up $13.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.45. 277,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,517. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

