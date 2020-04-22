Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $236,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.69. 3,030,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,135. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

