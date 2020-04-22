Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $219,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

