Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 224,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

