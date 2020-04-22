Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. 4,424,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,800,715. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

