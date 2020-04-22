Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. 4,965,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,995,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

