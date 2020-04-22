Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

