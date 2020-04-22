Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

AMGN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.70. 1,095,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,070. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

