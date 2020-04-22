Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,263.49. 747,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,197.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.42. The company has a market cap of $870.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

