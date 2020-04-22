Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.