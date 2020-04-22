Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,811 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.83. 1,483,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

