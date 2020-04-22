Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

WBA traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 150,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.