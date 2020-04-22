Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average is $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

