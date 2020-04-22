Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Contango Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 136,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,616. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

