Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.70. 797,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

