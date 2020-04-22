Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

