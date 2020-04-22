Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

FB traded up $11.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,174,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659,232. The company has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.