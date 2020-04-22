Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

