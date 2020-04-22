NIB (ASX:NHF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $4.80. NIB shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,437,867 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

