Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NXGN opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

