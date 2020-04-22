Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($3.69), RTT News reports. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE NEP traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 347,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,803. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
