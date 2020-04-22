Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($3.69), RTT News reports. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NEP traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 347,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,803. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

