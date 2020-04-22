NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.40-9.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.
NEE opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.
In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.
