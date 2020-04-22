NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.40-9.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

NEE opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

