NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.40-9.95 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average is $242.13. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

