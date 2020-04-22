NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.00-10.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.13. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

