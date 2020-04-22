NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.15. 129,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,718. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

