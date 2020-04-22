NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

