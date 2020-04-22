NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38.

In related news, insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $84,957.50. Also, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $214,893. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

