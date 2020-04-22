NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $7.07 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

